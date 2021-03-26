NEPRA Act (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 issued

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Act (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 has been issued, giving the federal government the power to increase surcharges and make electricity more expensive.

According to the ordinance, the government will be able to collect 10 percent surcharge on electricity bills. The ordinance amending the NEPRA Act will be implemented immediately.

The government has been given the power to charge up to Rs 1.40 per unit. As per reports, under the ordinance, the government will have the power to increase the price of electricity by up to Rs. 5.5 per unit in the next two years, with an additional burden of Rs 150 billion.

According to the ordinance, the power system has to get Rs 1400 billion annually. The government has declared it necessary to impose surcharge to resolve the circular debt.

After the amendment in the Act, NEPRA has got autonomy with regard to electricity prices.