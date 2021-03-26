Markets
Hong Kong stocks open higher
- The Hang Seng Index added 0.52 percent, or 144.04 points, to 28,043.65.
26 Mar 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks edged up at the open of trade Friday morning following a positive lead from Wall Street in reaction to a forecast-beating US jobless claims report.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.52 percent, or 144.04 points, to 28,043.65.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.29 percent, or 9.73 points, to 3,373.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.36 percent, or 7.79 points, to 2,174.19.
WB approves $ 600mn to support expansion of Pakistan’s Ehsaas program
Hong Kong stocks open higher
Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since July after 4,368 people test positive in 24 hours
After 17 years, first PIA flight lands at Saidu Sharif Airport
'I plan to run for re-election, that's my expectation', says President Biden at his first solo news conference since taking office
Saudi reports fire at oil terminal as Huthis escalate attacks
Hard to meet May 1 deadline to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, says Biden
Mexico passes 200,000 Covid deaths
O level exams to be held after May 15: Education minister
Bill says SBP accountability being enhanced
Fiscal year 2016: IMF claims data on govt guarantees reported inaccurately
FIR registered against ‘sugar mafia’: adviser
Read more stories
Comments