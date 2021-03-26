Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
26 Mar 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (March 25, 2021).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
546,132,436 287,128,349 29,137,649,588 13,062,706,086
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,476,651,736 (2,494,750,486) (18,098,750)
Local Individuals 31,775,507,274 (31,900,491,592) (124,984,319)
Local Corporates 11,820,479,903 (11,677,396,835) 143,083,069
