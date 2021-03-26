KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (March 25, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 546,132,436 287,128,349 29,137,649,588 13,062,706,086 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,476,651,736 (2,494,750,486) (18,098,750) Local Individuals 31,775,507,274 (31,900,491,592) (124,984,319) Local Corporates 11,820,479,903 (11,677,396,835) 143,083,069 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021