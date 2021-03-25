WHO donates 8 ambulances, 15 motorcycles to Punjab govt

LAHORE: The country head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala handed over keys of 8 ambulances and 15 motorcycles to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office.

The ambulances will be used for the vaccination of corona patients and bikes will carry corona test samples to labs.

Ambulance facility will also be made available at Lahore Airport and Wahga border to attend the international patients.

The CM thanked the WHO for the donation, adding that organised efforts were needed to overcome this virus.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, provincial WHO head Dr Jamshed Ahmed, Dr Yahya and others were also present.