ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.6%)
ASC 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
AVN 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.62%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
DGKC 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.04%)
EPCL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.52%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HASCOL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.34%)
HUBC 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.41 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.11%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
PAEL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.18%)
PIBTL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
PPL 90.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.6%)
PRL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PTC 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.47%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.25%)
TRG 163.99 Increased By ▲ 8.14 (5.22%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.01%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,921 Increased By ▲ 6.52 (0.13%)
BR30 26,052 Increased By ▲ 261.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 45,726 Increased By ▲ 181.97 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,850 Increased By ▲ 49.33 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bezeq Telecom eyes merger of TV, internet units to cut costs

  • The process, if completed, will contribute to the subsidiary companies' financial results, through an improvement in sales capability and in retention of subscribers as well through streamlining and reduction of costs estimated at tens of millions of shekels per year.
  • Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner called the potential moves "logical" in that Bezeq can "deliver further savings through further redundancies and streamlining."
Reuters 25 Mar 2021

JERUSALEM: Bezeq Israel Telecom said on Thursday it would look to further reduce costs by combining two of its units after it swung to a profit in the fourth quarter on lower impairment losses.

The country's largest telecoms group said it was examining a merger between its satellite TV business YES and ISP subsidiary Bezeq International due to increased competition and the need to enhance synergies and unlock value.

It also was looking to spin off its IT solutions for business division into a new company.

"The process, if completed, will contribute to the subsidiary companies' financial results, through an improvement in sales capability and in retention of subscribers as well through streamlining and reduction of costs estimated at tens of millions of shekels per year," said Chairman Gil Sharon.

Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner called the potential moves "logical" in that Bezeq can "deliver further savings through further redundancies and streamlining."

Its shares were down 0.1% to outperform losses of 1.5% on the broader Tel Aviv bourse.

Bezeq's main business is fixed-line but it has separate units for TV, internet and mobile phone. It has long sought to merge its units into one firm to reduce costs but efforts have been denied by the telecoms regulator, which fears easing up would allow the firm to use its market power to crush smaller rivals.

However, the regulator -- Israel's Communications Ministry -- has of late been willing to relax its regulations for Bezeq, including a deal that would allow Bezeq to begin deploying a nationwide fibre optics network.

Bezeq, which expects to cover 40% of households with fibre in 2021, said it earned 174 million shekels ($53 million) in the October-December period, compared with an 87 million shekel loss a year earlier. It reported a loss from impairment of assets of 25 million shekels in the quarter, versus 196 million shekels a year earlier.

Revenue was unchanged at 2.2 billion shekels.

The company also projected adjusted net profit of 1.0 billion shekels in 2021 after reporting a profit of 796 million in 2020, with adjusted EBITDA of 3.5 billion shekels.

Bezeq's Pelephone business, Israel's third-largest mobile operator, recorded a quarterly loss of 12 million shekels, versus a 69 million shekel loss a year earlier. Revenue slipped 11.5% to 533 million shekels while its subscriber base rose to 2.442 million from 2.327 million.

telecom sector Bezeq Israel Telecom ISP TV business YES

Bezeq Telecom eyes merger of TV, internet units to cut costs

NAB postpones Maryam Nawaz’s hearing scheduled for March 26

SC restrains ECP from holding re-polling in NA-75 Daska constituency

Pakistani nation stands with people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle: Alvi

IMF approves $500mn tranche, as Pakistan make satisfactory progress

IMF reviews Pakistan’s remedial action linked to noncomplying purchase

Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths

UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM

Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears

AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data

Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters