ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.6%)
ASC 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
AVN 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.62%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
DGKC 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.04%)
EPCL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.52%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HASCOL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.34%)
HUBC 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.41 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.11%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
PAEL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.18%)
PIBTL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
PPL 90.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.6%)
PRL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PTC 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.47%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.25%)
TRG 163.99 Increased By ▲ 8.14 (5.22%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.01%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,921 Increased By ▲ 6.52 (0.13%)
BR30 26,052 Increased By ▲ 261.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 45,726 Increased By ▲ 181.97 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,850 Increased By ▲ 49.33 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Polish zloty eases on surging COVID-19 cases, stocks mixed

  • "We think that the (bank's) view has remained relatively unchanged and that it will continue to look for an opportunity to start normalising its monetary policy," Morgan Stanley said.
  • "We maintain our view that the MPC will start seeing higher chances of a rate hike only in 3Q21."
Reuters 25 Mar 2021

BUCHAREST: The Polish zloty eased against the euro on Thursday as Warsaw reported its highest daily rise in new coronavirus cases, stoking concerns about extended lockdowns, while other central European currencies and stocks were mixed.

By 1035 GMT, the zloty was 0.3% down against the euro at 4.6350.

Poland reported a record 34,151 new daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest since the start of the pandemic, with the government expected to announce more restrictions as hospitals struggle to treat COVID-19 patients.

Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown eased off a two-week low hit in the previous session and was flat against the euro at 26.2650.

On Wednesday, the Czech central bank left interest rates unchanged and warned it would not rush to begin raising borrowing costs as the pandemic elevated risks.

"We think that the (bank's) view has remained relatively unchanged and that it will continue to look for an opportunity to start normalising its monetary policy," Morgan Stanley said in a research note.

"We maintain our view that the MPC will start seeing higher chances of a rate hike only in 3Q21."

Earlier this month, Hungarian and Romanian central banks also left interest rates unchanged, saying inflation spikes were likely temporary and pledging to curb sustained rises.

"We think central banks in the CEE region will look through this temporary increase in inflation and will refrain from tightening policy while economies remain on a recovery track," Goldman Sachs said in a note.

"With Czech inflation likely to weaken in the second half of this year, we expect the first rate hike to be delayed until 2022Q1, which is significantly more dovish than current market pricing."

The Romanian leu was 0.1% up against the euro, while the Hungarian forint held steady at 364.7000. The forint firmed on Wednesday, supported by the central bank's FX swap tender, which policymakers use to provide euro liquidity and ease selling pressure on the forint.

Stock markets were mixed, with Prague's and Hungary's down 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively, Warsaw's flat and Bucharest's up 0.5%.

Polish zloty Czech central bank Czech crown Polish forex market

Polish zloty eases on surging COVID-19 cases, stocks mixed

SC restrains ECP from holding re-polling in NA-75 Daska constituency

Pakistani nation stands with people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle: Alvi

IMF approves $500mn tranche, as Pakistan make satisfactory progress

IMF reviews Pakistan’s remedial action linked to noncomplying purchase

Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths

UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM

Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears

AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data

Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight

Pakistan shows off military might amid fears of COVID-19 third wave

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters