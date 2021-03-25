ANL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.83%)
ASC 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.85%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
AVN 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.52%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.12%)
DGKC 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.04%)
EPCL 54.80 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
FFBL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.41%)
HASCOL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
HUBC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
KAPCO 43.75 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.92%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
PAEL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.3%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PPL 91.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
PTC 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.57%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
TRG 164.56 Increased By ▲ 8.71 (5.59%)
UNITY 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.88%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 4,944 Increased By ▲ 29.74 (0.61%)
BR30 26,166 Increased By ▲ 375.99 (1.46%)
KSE100 45,796 Increased By ▲ 251.31 (0.55%)
KSE30 18,891 Increased By ▲ 90.17 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Westpac may find New Zealand hard to leave

  • A sale would be tricky, though. The big four New Zealand banks - all Australian-owned - control almost 90% of the market, so are unlikely to be allowed to buy.
Reuters 25 Mar 2021

MELBOURNE: Unveiling plans to potentially offload a business the same day a regulator slams it isn't exactly tactful.

And yet that's precisely what Westpac did on Wednesday, hours after the New Zealand Reserve Bank accused the Australian lender's local subsidiary of having poor risk and technology controls for years.

A looming increase in capital requirements is a genuine reason for concern, but the country could turn out to be a tough place to leave.

Westpac is in self-described recovery mode after being badly bruised in a long and highly publicised public investigation into Australia's biggest banks a couple years ago.

Peter King, the financial chief who put his retirement plans on hold to become chief executive on a permanent basis in April, has been selling other local and overseas divisions. He also wants to trim costs and invest in technology.

Demerging the Kiwi lender could bring in NZ$11.5 billion ($8 billion), if valued at the same 1.5 times trailing book value as smaller rival Heartland, although Westpac's unit generates a lower return on equity. In any event, the money would come in handy, as would the ability to focus on its home market, where there's plenty of work to do.

An Australian regulator in December lambasted Westpac for its "immature and reactive risk culture, unclear accountabilities, capability shortfalls and inadequate oversight".

A sale would be tricky, though. The big four New Zealand banks - all Australian-owned - control almost 90% of the market, so are unlikely to be allowed to buy.

Other foreign financial institutions also may be hesitant about owning a lender in need of essential upgrades that operates in a small, mature market. Spinning it off onto New Zealand's stock market would be more appealing, but it would take time to sell it all. And Westpac either would have to fix it up first or divest at a discount.

Moreover, the New Zealand capital hikes King seems worried about shouldn't affect Westpac much. It's less than NZ$666 million short of the new target, or less than a tenth of its common equity. And Westpac has seven years to get there. Ditching New Zealand may be more trouble than it's worth.

Westpac Reserve Bank of New Zealand f NZ$ technology controls

Westpac may find New Zealand hard to leave

Pakistani nation stands with people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle: Alvi

IMF approves $500mn tranche, as Pakistan make satisfactory progress

IMF reviews Pakistan’s remedial action linked to noncomplying purchase

Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths

UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM

Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears

AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data

Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight

Pakistan Day military parade begins in Islamabad

IMF board approves loan tranche?

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters