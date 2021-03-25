ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
APBF to launch ‘Hungary Pakistan Trade & Economic Window’ today

Recorder Report 25 Mar 2021

LAHORE: The All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) has announced to launch the ‘Hungary Pakistan Trade & Economic Window’ (HPTEW) in collaboration with the Hungarian Export Promotion Agency (HEPA) today.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó will jointly conduct the virtual ribbon cutting of the HPTEW launching ceremony.

Ambassador to Hungary Dr. Muhammad Aejaz and Hungarian Ambassador to Pakistan Bela Fazekas will also attend the online session where B2B meetings of both Pakistan and Hungarian business community will also be arranged by the APBF.

APBF President Syed Maaz Mahmood said that in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, as the importance of virtual communication has increased manifold, the launch of ‘Hungary-Pakistan Trade & amp; Economic Window’-HPTEW on ‘www.apbf.com.pk’ will promote two-way trade links and strengthen understanding between Pakistan and Hungary.

“I am very delighted and feeling great honor to launch this virtual business platform, aimed at enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two countries,” he said. He pointed out that the Window is a complete and user-friendly online resource of both countries’ business information in post-Covid-19 perspective. This online platform is showcasing information regarding Hungarian businesses, which show interest to establish joint ventures with Pakistani companies. Likewise, the data of Pakistani companies will be available here for those who are keen to initiate cooperation with their Hungarian partners.

APBF Chairman Ibrahim Qureshi said that the launch of ‘Hungary-Pakistan Trade & Economic Window’ is the commendable effort of the APBF and the Hungarian Embassy, paving the way for further strengthening of cooperation between the business community of Pakistan and Hungary. As we are living in the information technology era the new Economic Window will prove to be a stage to share information on evolving trends on trade, bilateral agreements and upcoming exhibitions in both countries, he added.

