LRBT golf tournament helps fight blindness

KARACHI: LRBT is the largest provider of free eye care in Pakistan. It has so far treated over 46 million patients through its network of 75 facilities.

LRBT recently held its Annual Fundraiser Golf Tournament at the Karachi Golf Club. Engro Corporation was the Title Sponsor of the Tournament; 27 teams played for LRBT’s mission of fighting blindness in Pakistan by giving the gift of sight to the poor.

Gifts were presented by Najmus Saqib Hameed, Chairman LRBT, Asif Ikram, Vice President, Karachi Golf Club and Eram Hasan, Chief Information & Transformation Officer, Engro Corp.

Speaking on the occasion, Najmus Saqib Hameed thanked the sponsors and partners who supported LRBT in organizing such a wonderful event and said that LRBT had transformed over 46 million lives by treating their eye ailments while 26 million underprivileged persons were still awaiting help.—PR

