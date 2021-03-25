Balochistan decides against closing educational institutions

QUETTA: Balochistan on Wednesday decided against closing the schools and other educational institutions.

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Rubaba Buledi has said that the ratio of positive cases of COVID-19 in Balochistan has been between 3 to 3.8 percent.

The government is conducting screening of passengers at airport, railway stations and bus terminals, the parliamentary secretary said. In all regions of the province, officials monitoring coronavirus spread, Rubaba Buledi said. “The situation of the pandemic has been under control in the province with no smart lockdown in any area,” the parliamentary secretary said.

“We are not in favour of closing the schools and other academic institutions,” Buledi said.

“The government will ensure strict enforcement of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the province,” the official added. Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood told the media today that educational institutions will be closed in virus hot-spots of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir till April 11.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas stated on social media, “All Public and Private schools of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sargoda, Sheikhupura will remain closed till April 11th, 2021. The schools in remaining districts will open on previous schedule.”