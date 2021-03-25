ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
CDWP approves 9 projects worth Rs15.4bn

Naveed Butt 25 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved as many as nine development projects at the cost of Rs15.4 billion.

The CDWP met with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chair at P-Block Secretariat on Wednesday.

The nine development projects related to health and food and agriculture sectors were presented at the meeting for discussion and approval.

Secretary Planning Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, senior officials from the Planning Commission and federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting, while representatives from the provincial governments participated through video conference.

Eight projects valued at Rs10.14 billion related to health under Covid-19 programme submitted by the Government of Punjab were presented at the meeting. First project presented namely “up-gradation of DHQ Hospital, District Hafizabad” worth Rs8.281 billion; second project presented namely “up-gradation of THQ Hospital Minchinabad Division, Bhawalngar from 40 to 100-Bed” worth 378.596 million; third project titled “Construction of 10 Bedded Emergency Ward at THQ Level Hospital Lalamusa Tehsil Kharian District Gujarat” worth Rs71.976 million, fourth project namely “up-gradation of THQ Hospital Kharian, District Gujrat, 70 to 100 Bedded” worth Rs197.344 million, fifth project presented namely “Construction of 20 Bedded Surgical Ward at THQ Hospital, Chunian, District Kasur” at the cost of Rs132.884 million, sixth project presented namely “Construction of 20 Bedded Trauma Center & Revamping of Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, Pattoki, and District Kasur” worth Rs292.207 million, seventh project presented namely “Provision of Missing Facilities at THQ hospital Naushera, District Khushab” worth Rs255.458 million, and the last project of health section “up-gradation of 20 Bedded RHC Uch Sharif into 60 Bedded THQ Level Hospital, Tehsil Ahmadpur East, District Bahawalpur” at the cost of Rs535.300 million accorded approval by the CDWP meeting.

A project related to food and agriculture presented namely “National Programme on Animal Disease Surveillance and Control Phase-I” at the cost of Rs5228.120 million approved at the meeting.

The project aims at setting up an animal disease surveillance and control system implemented throughout the country and will generate information/data in real-time for policy analysis, taking operational decisions and for showcasing to international organisations and trading partners, strengthening of cold chain system for vaccine storage, transportation and delivery, up gradation of nine labs to diagnose FMD stereotyping and other reportable diseases.

development projects CDWP Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh

