ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
ASC 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.69%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.58%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.94%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.31%)
HUBC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.78%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By ▲ 23.04 (0.47%)
BR30 25,790 Increased By ▲ 433.89 (1.71%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By ▲ 136.86 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,801 Increased By ▲ 50.99 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President for increasing, diversifying Pakistan-Brunei trade, economic relations

  • He emphasized the need for promoting people-to-people contacts as well as cultural exchanges that would greatly help in bringing the two countries further closer.
APP Updated 25 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday underlined the need for increasing and diversifying trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Brunei Darussalam for mutual benefit.

He was talking to the outgoing High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam, Brigadier General (R) Dato Mahmud Saidin, who called on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President said that Pakistan and Brunei Darussalam were enjoying excellent relations which were deeply rooted in shared values, religious commonalities as well as shared aspirations for global peace and stability.

He added that Pakistan had a strong agriculture sector and Brunei could benefit from Pakistan’s expertise in this sector.

The President expressed satisfaction over the fact that Pak-Brunei Investment Company, a joint venture between the government of Pakistan and Brunei Investment Agency, was playing a major role in the country's economic progress by providing an entire range of advisory services as well as financial support to viable business projects.

He highlighted the role of Pakistani doctors who were contributing to the well-being of the people of Brunei Darussalam.

The President also appreciated the services of the outgoing High Commissioner for strengthening bilateral ties as well as promoting economic relations between the two brotherly countries.

He emphasized the need for promoting people-to-people contacts as well as cultural exchanges that would greatly help in bringing the two countries further closer.

Brigadier General (R) Dato Mahmud Saidin highly praised the services of Pakistani doctors who had been doing commendable job for the welfare of people in Brunei, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trade Dr. Arif Alvi pandemic COVID19 Aiwan e Sadr economic relations Brunei Darussalam Pak Brunei Investment Company Dato Mahmud Saidin

President for increasing, diversifying Pakistan-Brunei trade, economic relations

Pakistan to close educational institutes in COVID hotspot till April 11

Ship in blocked convoy in Egypt's Suez Canal on move: report

NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP

LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case

Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away

COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours

IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election

Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks

North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters