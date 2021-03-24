ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
ASC 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.69%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.58%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.94%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.31%)
HUBC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.78%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By ▲ 23.04 (0.47%)
BR30 25,790 Increased By ▲ 433.89 (1.71%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By ▲ 136.86 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,801 Increased By ▲ 50.99 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Mexico inflation quickens more than expected to nearly 2-year high

  • The national statistics agency (INEGI) said consumer price inflation quickened to 4.12% during the first two weeks of March, beating the final consensus forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts for a headline reading of 3.91%.
  • "Overall, this data release is probably the final nail in the coffin for Banxico's easing cycle. We expect it to keep the policy rate on hold at 4.00% at tomorrow's meeting," said Nikhil Sanghani, an analyst at Capital Economics.
Reuters 24 Mar 2021

MEXICO CITY: Mexican annual inflation accelerated faster than expected in the first half of March to reach its highest level in almost two years, surpassing the central bank's target range, official data showed on Wednesday.

The national statistics agency (INEGI) said consumer price inflation quickened to 4.12% during the first two weeks of March, beating the final consensus forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts for a headline reading of 3.91%.

In late February, the inflation rate stood at 3.68%, and the new level is the highest since the second half of May 2019, according to data published by the Mexican central bank.

The stronger-than-forecast acceleration in inflation may harden expectations that the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) will keep its key interest rate on hold when its board convenes on Thursday to announce its latest monetary policy decision.

"Overall, this data release is probably the final nail in the coffin for Banxico's easing cycle. We expect it to keep the policy rate on hold at 4.00% at tomorrow's meeting," said Nikhil Sanghani, an analyst at Capital Economics.

"But with inflation likely to fall later this year, we doubt the central bank will be in a rush to hike rates anytime soon."

The central bank targets inflation of 3%, with a one percentage point tolerance range above and below that.

A poll of analysts earlier this week forecast the bank's five-member board would likely leave interest rates unchanged for the time being, though opinions were divided.

The INEGI data also showed that consumer prices rose by 0.53 percent during the first half of March compared to the previous two week period. A increase of 0.33% had been forecast.

The core rate of annual inflation, which strips out some volatile items, advanced to 4.09%. A rate of 3.94% was forecast.

INEGI national statistics agency Mexican economy Mexican GDP Mexican central bank Mexican annual inflation

