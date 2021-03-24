World
AstraZeneca jabs in Italy plant bound for Belgium
24 Mar 2021
ROME: The doses of AstraZeneca vaccines found at a plant in Italy over the weekend were bound for Belgium, an Italian official said on Wednesday.
On Saturday the EU Commission had asked Italy's prime minister to inspect some batches of vaccines at a production plant in Anagni, south east of the capital Rome, the official added.
The checks were carried out by the Italy's Carabinieri military police between Saturday and Sunday, the official said.
