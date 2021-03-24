Pakistan
Court extends judicial remand of five lawyers
24 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of five lawyers accused of vandalizing the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) building during a protest.
The five lawyers including Qaiser Nawaz, Asadullah Khan, Raja Khurram Farrukh, Liaqat Manzor and Khalid Hussain Taj were produced before the ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan.
The court extended the judicial remand of the accused till March 31, and sent them jail till that.
The same court also granted time to defense lawyers for arguments till March 26, in post arrest bail petitions of three other lawyers including Akhter Hussain, Ayub Arbab and Hamad Saeed.
