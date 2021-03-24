Pakistan
30 people died of COVID-19 during last 24 hours
24 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Thirty deaths and 3301 cases of Coronavirus infections were reported across the country during the last twenty-four hours.
According to the latest statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the total death toll from the pandemic mounts to 13,965.
There are now 38, 849 active cases in the country. Total 5,86,228 people have so far been affected by the virus in the country.
Comments