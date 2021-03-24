Pakistan
Zardari, Fazlur Rehman agree to resolve differences: report
- He hoped that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would respect the joint decisions of the PDM.
- Maulana Fazlur Rehman reportedly said the seat of the ‘Leader of the Opposition’ in the Senate belongs to the PML-N.
Updated 24 Mar 2021
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday agreed to resolve all differences together.
The development was made during a telephonic conversation between both the leaders.
As per Geo News, Jamiat ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief said all parties of the PDM should respect joint decisions.
Maulana Fazlur Rehman reportedly said the seat of the ‘Leader of the Opposition’ in the Senate belongs to the PML-N.
He hoped that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would respect the joint decisions of the PDM.
Pakistan to close educational institutes in COVID hotspot till April 11
Zardari, Fazlur Rehman agree to resolve differences: report
NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP
LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case
Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away
COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours
IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election
Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks
North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official
How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot
Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development
Brazil's 24-hour Covid deaths surpass 3,000 for first time
Read more stories
Comments