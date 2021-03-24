Zardari, Fazlur Rehman agree to resolve differences: report

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday agreed to resolve all differences together.

The development was made during a telephonic conversation between both the leaders.

As per Geo News, Jamiat ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief said all parties of the PDM should respect joint decisions.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman reportedly said the seat of the ‘Leader of the Opposition’ in the Senate belongs to the PML-N.

He hoped that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would respect the joint decisions of the PDM.