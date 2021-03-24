ANL 32.57 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.1%)
ASC 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.99%)
ASL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.24%)
AVN 91.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.3%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
DGKC 124.66 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.94%)
EPCL 53.25 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.2%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.02%)
FFL 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
HASCOL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
HUBC 85.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
JSCL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.69%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.8%)
MLCF 46.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.94%)
PAEL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.01%)
PPL 91.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.36%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.56%)
TRG 145.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.22%)
UNITY 29.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,892 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.02%)
BR30 25,445 Increased By ▲ 88.43 (0.35%)
KSE100 45,409 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (0%)
KSE30 18,727 Decreased By ▼ -23.04 (-0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong, China shares slump as policy tightening concerns persist

  • Leading the declines in mainland, the CSI300 transportation index and CSI300 resource index dropped 4.3% and 4.1%, respectively.
Reuters 24 Mar 2021

BEIJING/SHANGHAI: Hong Kong stocks hit their lowest in more than 10 weeks on Wednesday, tracking overnight slump in Wall Street, on concerns of potential rate hikes and policy tightening globally while elevated Treasury yields also dampened risk appetite.

By the midday break, the Hang Seng Index was down 1.9% at 27,954.52, the lowest since Jan. 12, while Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 2.18% to 10,868.77.

Mainland shares also extended losses, with the Shanghai Composite index down 1.22% at 3,369.78 points while the blue-chip CSI300 index dropped 1.39%.

With more people getting vaccinated against the coronavirus and as the economy continues to improve, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday that he is among the policymakers expecting the central bank to start raising rates as soon as next year.

On Wall Street overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.94%, the S&P 500 lost 0.76% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.12%.

"Investors in Hong Kong are following the overnight risk-averse sentiment in Wall Street as Treasury yield continued hiking," said Zhang Yanbin, an analyst with Zheshang Securities. "The expectation of Fed to start raising rates in the near future also weighed."

Pony Ma, the reticent founder of Tencent Holdings, met with the country's anti-trust watchdog officials this month to discuss compliance at his group, two people with direct knowledge said, an indication that China's antitrust crackdown could soon target other internet behemoths.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking the IT sector led the losses by falling 2.5% while the biggest loser was Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, which was down -13.26%.

Leading the declines in mainland, the CSI300 transportation index and CSI300 resource index dropped 4.3% and 4.1%, respectively.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.04% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 1.57%.

The yuan was quoted at 6.5227 per US dollar, 0.1% weaker than the previous close of 6.516.

Coronavirus Hong Kong stock Hang Seng Index CSI300 Index Hong Kong GDP

Hong Kong, China shares slump as policy tightening concerns persist

NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP

LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case

Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away

COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours

IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election

Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks

North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development

Brazil's 24-hour Covid deaths surpass 3,000 for first time

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters