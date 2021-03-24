ANL 32.57 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.1%)
LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case

  • Maryam had filed a petition in the LHC seeking interim bail after fear of her arrest by National Accountability Bureau
  • PML-N vice president stated in the petition that NAB is under the influence of the government and wanted to arrest her
Fahad Zulfikar 24 Mar 2021

(Karachi) The Lahore High Court (LHC) has granted interim bail to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in a graft case, local media reported on Wednesday.

As per details, Maryam had filed a petition in the LHC seeking interim bail after fear of her arrest by National Accountability Bureau. A two-member bench, headed by Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, issued the verdict on the petition.

In her petition, Maryam stated that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned her in two cases on March 26 (Friday). She said NAB is under the influence of the government and wants to arrest her.

The PML-N vice president said she wants to join the bureau’s investigation against her but feared that she would be arrested. The PML-N leader, therefore, pleaded the high court to grant her interim pre-arrest bail.

The NAB has summoned Maryam for questioning in connection with its ongoing investigations into Raiwind land allotment and the Chaudhry Sugar Mills cases.

