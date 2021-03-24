Markets
CBOT corn may break support at $5.47-1/2
- The reversal signals a continuation of the fall from the March 19 high of $5.59.
24 Mar 2021
SINGAPORE: CBOT May corn may test a support at $5.47-1/2 per bushel, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling to $5.41-3/4.
A three-wave cycle from the March 4 low of $5.29-1/4 has completed at the March 19 high of $5.59. Corn is expected to drop towards this low over the next few days.
The bounce triggered by the support at $5.47-1/2 has been almost reversed.
The reversal signals a continuation of the fall from the March 19 high of $5.59.
Only a rise above $5.56 could confirm the extension of the uptrend towards $5.60-1/4 to $5.65-1/4 range.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
Educational institutes in COVID hotspot areas to remain closed till April 11, says Shafqat
CBOT corn may break support at $5.47-1/2
NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP
LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case
Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away
COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours
IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election
Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks
North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official
How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot
Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development
Brazil's 24-hour Covid deaths surpass 3,000 for first time
Read more stories
Comments