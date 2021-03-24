CBOT soybeans may retest resistance at $14.31-1/2

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean May contract may retest a resistance at $14.31-1/2 per bushel, a break above which could open the way towards $14.46-1/2.

As long as the metal hovers above $14.14-1/4, a target of $14.62-1/2 will remain unchanged.

This target is based on a double-bottom.

A break below $14.14-1/4 could be followed by a drop into the $13.91-1/2 to $14.04-1/2 range.

