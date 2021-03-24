ANL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.88%)
ASC 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.24%)
ASL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.08%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.54%)
DGKC 124.76 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.02%)
EPCL 53.15 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 27.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.95%)
FFL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.08%)
HASCOL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
JSCL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
KEL 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.8%)
MLCF 46.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.99%)
PAEL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
PIBTL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.8%)
PPL 90.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.92%)
PRL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
TRG 146.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.56%)
UNITY 29.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,894 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (0.07%)
BR30 25,461 Increased By ▲ 104.62 (0.41%)
KSE100 45,434 Increased By ▲ 26.38 (0.06%)
KSE30 18,737 Decreased By ▼ -12.88 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
CBOT soybeans may retest resistance at $14.31-1/2

  • This target is based on a double-bottom.
Reuters 24 Mar 2021

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean May contract may retest a resistance at $14.31-1/2 per bushel, a break above which could open the way towards $14.46-1/2.

As long as the metal hovers above $14.14-1/4, a target of $14.62-1/2 will remain unchanged.

This target is based on a double-bottom.

A break below $14.14-1/4 could be followed by a drop into the $13.91-1/2 to $14.04-1/2 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses. **

