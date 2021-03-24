ANL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.88%)
ASC 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.05%)
ASL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.08%)
AVN 92.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.54%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.15 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.65%)
FFL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.08%)
HASCOL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
JSCL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
KEL 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.13%)
MLCF 46.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.99%)
PAEL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
PIBTL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.8%)
PPL 90.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.92%)
PRL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
TRG 146.05 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.42%)
UNITY 29.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,893 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (0.04%)
BR30 25,457 Increased By ▲ 100.54 (0.4%)
KSE100 45,417 Increased By ▲ 10.08 (0.02%)
KSE30 18,728 Decreased By ▼ -21.39 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Senate confirms Shalanda Young for No. 2 spot at OMB

  • White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain earlier this month called Young, a former House staffer, a "very serious candidate" to head the office after the administration withdrew the nomination of Neera Tanden earlier this month.
Reuters 24 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: The US Senate voted 63-37 on Tuesday to confirm Shalanda Young as the deputy chief of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) as the White House continues to consider whom to nominate for the top spot at the agency.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain earlier this month called Young, a former House staffer, a "very serious candidate" to head the office after the administration withdrew the nomination of Neera Tanden earlier this month.

White House officials say Young will take over as acting director once she is sworn in, but no decision has been made on whether to nominate her or someone else to lead the agency.

The three top Democrats in the US House of Representatives have urged President Joe Biden to nominate Young, who has also won the backing of the Congressional Black Caucus to replace Tanden.

White House US Senate Office Management Group Neera Tanden Shalanda Young OMB

Senate confirms Shalanda Young for No. 2 spot at OMB

NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP

LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case

Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away

COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours

IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election

Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks

North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development

Brazil's 24-hour Covid deaths surpass 3,000 for first time

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters