ANL 32.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.16%)
ASC 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.92%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.5%)
AVN 92.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.11 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (2.93%)
FCCL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.65%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HUBC 85.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
HUMNL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
PAEL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
PIBTL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
POWER 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
PPL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.66%)
PRL 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (11.53%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.36%)
SNGP 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.32%)
TRG 146.46 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.71%)
UNITY 29.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 4,897 Increased By ▲ 6.08 (0.12%)
BR30 25,497 Increased By ▲ 140.53 (0.55%)
KSE100 45,451 Increased By ▲ 43.97 (0.1%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 0.1 (0%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Australia shares reverse losses as export-reliant healthcare stocks shine

  • Santos said it expects to make a final investment decision on its Barossa project in the coming weeks after the oil and gas producer postponed the call last year.
Reuters 24 Mar 2021

Australian shares reclaimed lost ground to close higher on Wednesday, buoyed by healthcare stocks, as a weaker local currency boosted the export-reliant sector.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.5% at 6,778.8 points at the close of trade, after falling as much as 0.15% earlier in the session.

The Australian dollar weakened 1.5% overnight, as investors abandoned bets on higher interest rates domestically, while tighter coronavirus lockdowns in Europe pushed bond yields down globally.

"I think the weaker Australian dollar is probably helping our exports and we are seeing a bit of rotation into the safety stocks," said Damian Rooney, director of equity sales at Perth-based Argonaut.

The safe-haven US dollar strengthened to a four-month high on Wednesday as concerns over a third COVID-19 wave in Europe and potential US tax hikes sapped risk appetite and weakened other currencies.

In Australia, the healthcare sector, which is heavily exposed to the US market, ended 1.9% higher as CSL Ltd rose 1.9% to close at a three-week high, while hearing implant maker Cochlear Ltd added 3.7%.

Technology stocks advanced 0.4%, with buy-now-pay-later company Xero hitting a three-week high after acquiring Swedish e-invoicing firm Tickstar.

Heavyweight financial stocks climbed 0.4%, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia gaining 1.9% to mark its best session in more than three weeks.

Bucking the upward trend, energy stocks finished 0.9% down, with Santos Ltd and Woodside Petroleum falling 1.5% and 1.1%, respectively.

Santos said it expects to make a final investment decision on its Barossa project in the coming weeks after the oil and gas producer postponed the call last year.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.3% higher at 12,358.88 points. Electricity retailer Mercury NZ Ltd was the top gainer on the bourse.

Westpac Banking Corp said that it was in the early stages of assessing a possible demerger of its New Zealand business.

