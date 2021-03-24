PPP will convince PDM to avoid cracks: Kaira

LAHORE: President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that PPP would convince Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to avoid cracks in the movement. He said PPP would revert to the PDM after holding its Central Executive Committee meeting on 4th of April.

He was addressing a press conference at the residence of PPP Punjab Parliamentary leader Hassan Murtaza on Tuesday. Party spokesman Faisal Karim Kundi and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

He said it was decided nowhere in PDM meetings that resignations would be submitted before the long march. If it was so, it was merely a signaling and I would request to let it be a signal, he said and added that this issue should not be taken to the media.

Responding a query, he said PPP would only clear to Pakistan Muslim League-N whether Bilawal would accompany Mariam Nawaz to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in case the later one inquires about it.

He said PPP was not dying for the office of the opposition leader in the Senate. Instead, we want to have him as the opposition leader in the upper house until the court declares him Chairman Senate.

According to him, Asif Zardari has faced imprisonment for 14 years and stood firmly on principles despite all types of odd circumstances. All the political parties would have to join hands on one platform if we are serious in brining a true change in the country, he asserted.

He said it was decided in the PDM that all decisions would be taken unanimously instead of majority vote. The PPP leadership would clear party position to the PDM after its 4th of April meeting. He said the PPP had voluntarily set the stage for the PDM and all the parties had contributed in securing success for Yusuf Raza Gilani. The PPP was also unable to move forward and contest election for the office of Chairman Senate and we are grateful to all the parties in the PDM for extending their support to our candidate. However, the seniority of Yusuf Raza Gilani as a politician had also played due role in this regard, as it was not easy to contest such an election easily, he added.

He further clarified that the PPP had not intentionally delayed challenging the election for the office of Chairman Senate and it was merely because of the fact that obtaining documents had become difficult due to the closure of Senate secretariat. He said the matter has been taken to the court and expressed the hope for its early resolution because of its simplicity.

He agreed with the impression that speech of Asif Zardari to the PDM should not been disclosed and pointed out that the PPP had excused for the same from the PDM leadership.

According to him, the PPP was not in favour of reducing the role of establishment in politics by fighting against it. He said the PPP has clarified from the day one that it was not in favour of relinquishing parliamentary forums.

