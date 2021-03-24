29 marriage halls, 12 shops sealed for violating SOPs

LAHORE: The Lahore District administration has sealed 29 marriage halls, 12 shops and three restaurants were sealed while the owners of marriage halls were arrested for not complying with the Coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

As per the details released by the administration here on Monday, in a joint operation Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahid Abbas Kathia and Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Qazi sealed 22 marriage halls, including Deluxe Event, Al Husnain Marriage Hall, Al Aain Marriage Hall, Qasr Younis Marriage Hall, Naveed Palace Marquee, Chishti Event Marriage Hall, Saleem Palace Marriage Hall, Paradise Marriage Hall, Taj Palace, Royal Palace, Al Haram Wedding Hall, Babel Wedding Hall, Sanjol Marquee, Al Siraj Marriage Hall, Shaheen Marriage Hall, Shah Din Marriage Hall, Jashan Marquee, Fazal Wedding Hall, Guardiania Wedding Hall, Five Star Wedding Hall, Grand Event Wedding Hall, Waris Road Marquee, Royal Marriage Hall and Dream Palace Marriage Hall.

They also sealed right shops, including Mehar Decorating, Shop Number One Flower, Dogar Tobacco, Zeeshan Mobile Shop, Azam Pan Shop, Irfan Sanitary and Marble Mughal, Mudassar Mobile and a mobile repairing shop.

Moreover, Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed sealed seven marriage halls, four shops and two restaurants, including Fazal Wedding Hall, Gardenia Wedding Hall, Five Star Wedding Hall, Grand Event Wedding Hall, Waris Road Marquee, Royal Marriage Hall, Dream Palace Marriage Hall, Bota Salon, Readymade Garments, Well Fit Readymade Garments, Rizwan Cold Corner, Yasir Broast and Shah Restaurant.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Cantonment Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha sealed Royal Sauce Hotel for not complying with the SOPs.

