ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,935
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
633,741
327024hr
Sindh
263,464
Punjab
200,969
Balochistan
19,347
Islamabad
52,676
KPK
80,519
World

Prince Harry joins mind-sharpening startup

AFP 24 Mar 2021

SAN FRANCISCO: Britain’s Prince Harry on Tuesday became the first chief “impact officer” of a San Francisco startup that combines coaching and computing to sharpen the mental fitness of employees.

As a member of the BetterUp team, the Duke of Sussex will champion the importance of maximizing human potential worldwide, according to chief executive Alexi Robichaux.

“I firmly believe that focusing on and prioritizing our mental fitness unlocks potential and opportunity that we never knew we had inside of us,” Prince Harry said in a BetterUp blog post.

“As the Royal Marine Commandos say, ‘It’s a state of mind.’ We all have it in us.”

BetterUp bills itself as the global leader in mobile-based coaching, counseling and mentorship.

The startup’s platform combines behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and human coaching to optimize personal growth and professional development, according to the company.

BetterUp last month announced it had raised $125 million in funding at a valuation of $1.73 billion.

Founded in 2013, BetterUp has grown to more than 270 employees and a network of some 2,000 coaches.

A list of the startup’s clients included NASA, Chevron, Mars, Genentech, Snap, and Warner Media.

Demand for coaching focused on employee well-being and development has grown “significantly” in the past year, according to BetterUp.

“Self-optimization is not about fixing something that’s broken,” Prince Harry said.

“It’s about becoming the best version of ourselves, with whatever life throws at us - someone who is ready for the next challenge and can meet setbacks with courage, confidence, and self-awareness.” Amid a highly public spat with Buckingham Palace, Harry and his American wife Meghan now live in California after stepping away from royal duties.

