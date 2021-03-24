ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,935
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
633,741
327024hr
Sindh
263,464
Punjab
200,969
Balochistan
19,347
Islamabad
52,676
KPK
80,519
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KP governor confers civil awards on 10 personalities

Recorder Report 24 Mar 2021

PESHAWAR: The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on behalf of the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi, Tuesday conferred civil awards to the ten personalities of the province in recognition of their performance in different fields of activity during at an investiture ceremony held here at Governor House on the eve of Pakistan Day.

Three personalities of the province Dr Raisa Begum Gul, Professor Dr Muslim Shah Abaseen Yousafzai and Surayya Khan, MahJabeen Qazalbash (late) got civil award Pride of Performance in acknowledgment of their extraordinary services in their respective fields of activity.

Seven personalities of the province including Dr Yasir Mahmood Yousafzai, Javed Mansoor Babar, Fayaz Khan Kheshgi, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Khan, Prof. Dr. Yar Muhammad Maghmoom, Prof Dr Shehzad Akbar Khan and Prof Rahmatullah Dard was conferred with Presidential Award Tamgha-i-Imtiaz in recognition of the illustrious achievements in their respective disciplines at the investiture ceremony.

Besides, Provincial Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation M Iqbal Wazir, Parliament-arians from the Province Senior officials, relatives and well-wishers of the recipients of the National Award attended the ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

President Dr. Arif Alvi Shah Farman Dr Muslim Shah Abaseen Yousafzai Dr Raisa Begum Gul civil awards

KP governor confers civil awards on 10 personalities

TCP invites bids for sale of sweeping sugar

PM spells out govt’s welfare initiatives

PSMA chairman summoned by NAB

Power distribution companies: World Bank proposes ‘Pakistan Model’ for private participation

PD prepares draft of new refinery policy

Rejecting US peace plan, Ghani to offer election in six months

Hopes low for progress at India, Pakistan’s first talks in 3 years

Modi says India desires cordial relations with ‘people of Pakistan’

Powell sees ‘strengthening’ US recovery but struggle continues

Govt to receive first purchase of over 1m doses of Chinese vaccines

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.