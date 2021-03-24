KP governor confers civil awards on 10 personalities

PESHAWAR: The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on behalf of the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi, Tuesday conferred civil awards to the ten personalities of the province in recognition of their performance in different fields of activity during at an investiture ceremony held here at Governor House on the eve of Pakistan Day.

Three personalities of the province Dr Raisa Begum Gul, Professor Dr Muslim Shah Abaseen Yousafzai and Surayya Khan, MahJabeen Qazalbash (late) got civil award Pride of Performance in acknowledgment of their extraordinary services in their respective fields of activity.

Seven personalities of the province including Dr Yasir Mahmood Yousafzai, Javed Mansoor Babar, Fayaz Khan Kheshgi, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Khan, Prof. Dr. Yar Muhammad Maghmoom, Prof Dr Shehzad Akbar Khan and Prof Rahmatullah Dard was conferred with Presidential Award Tamgha-i-Imtiaz in recognition of the illustrious achievements in their respective disciplines at the investiture ceremony.

Besides, Provincial Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation M Iqbal Wazir, Parliament-arians from the Province Senior officials, relatives and well-wishers of the recipients of the National Award attended the ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021