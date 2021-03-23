Nation not budge from sacrifices for Pakistan's security, development: Jam Kamal

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday said the Pakistan Day was a day to renew the pledge that the nation would not hesitate from any sacrifices for the security, stability and development of the motherland.

The chief minister, in a message, said March 23, 1940 was a great day for the Muslims of the Sub-continent. On that day they adopted the Pakistan Resolution, which proved to be a milestone in their struggle for a separate homeland.

On the day, he said, the Muslims of India set their destiny, and fully supported the understanding, firm belief, political foresight and practical struggle of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, that made the Muslims not a minority but a separate nation that had a unique identity.

Mir Jam Kamal Khan said the Pakistan Resolution was the basis for the establishment of a separate Muslim state on the world map, where various nations and units had settled.

The chief minister prayed that Allah Almighty make Pakistan the cradle of peace, security and development, and keep it safe from epidemicslike coronavirus.