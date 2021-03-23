ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,935
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
633,741
327024hr
Sindh
263,464
Punjab
200,969
Balochistan
19,347
Islamabad
52,676
KPK
80,519
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan advocates co-existence instead of geo-political rivalries: FM

  • The struggle began with the historic Pakistan Resolution of 1940, and culminated in the attainment of freedom seven years later, he added.
APP 23 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said Pakistan was committed to pursuing policies that promote peace and stability, development partnerships, and connectivity.

"Rather than partaking in geo-political competition and rivalries, Pakistan is advocating co-existence and win-win cooperation," the Foreign Minister said in his message on Pakistan Day.

The Foreign Minister said, "While fully resolved to protect our vital national security interests, our emphasis is shifting from geo-strategic to geo-economics."

He termed March 23 an important landmark in the history of nation to commemorate the valiant struggle of forefathers for a separate homeland.

The struggle began with the historic Pakistan Resolution of 1940, and culminated in the attainment of freedom seven years later, he added.

Qureshi said Pakistan Resolution truly reflected the deep national and historical aspirations and desires.

"On this Day, we pay rich tribute to the Father of the Nation and all leaders, elders, martyrs and heroes who rendered great sacrifices for the realization of our dream," he said.

Qureshi said the Day provided the nation an opportunity every year to renew commitment to making the country a true welfare, progressive and prosperous state.

He said Pakistani leadership’s vision of ‘Naya Pakistan’ was focused around economic security for the well-being and welfare of people.

He also expressed solidarity and support to Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just struggle for the right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

He mentioned that while the COVID-19 pandemic had presented unprecedented challenges to the world, it also offered new opportunities for international solidarity and cooperation.

"Pakistan continues to underscore the need for greater global collaboration to decisively defeat this menace," he said.

He said nations have to go through difficult times, but only with unity they sail through. We, Pakistanis, have exhibited tremendous responsibility in fighting the pandemic, he added.

The Foreign Minister stressed that as the virus continues to threaten lives, the country could not afford to overlook the importance of preventive measures.

He prayed to Allah Almighth to keep Pakistan and the mankind safe.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi geo political rivalries

Pakistan advocates co-existence instead of geo-political rivalries: FM

Govt has shifted focus from geo-political to geo-economic priorities, says Qureshi in his Pakistan Day message

Pentagon chief praises Pakistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan

AstraZeneca may have provided incomplete data from latest COVID trial: US Agency

China to gift more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan this month

Joe Biden felicitates President Arif Alvi on Pakistan Day

Designs of India’s planned hydroelectric plants: Pakistan to raise objections

Govt tightens SOPs

Growing global vaccine gap ‘grotesque’: WHO

Construction industry fuelling growth: govt

Private sector refuses to sell vaccine on govt-approved rates

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters