Pakistan soon to start manufacturing COVID vaccine by using "technology transfer" from China

  • The initiative will help reduce the price of the coronavirus vaccine by up to 30 percent
  • China will ship CanSino vaccine in bulk to Pakistan and from next month, it would be packed at a filling plant at the National Institute of Health
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 23 Mar 2021

(Karachi) Pakistan will soon start manufacturing COVID-19 vaccine by using "technology transfer" from China, Arab News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, an official of a private pharmaceutical firm said that it is likely Pakistan will manufacture its own coronavirus vaccine as the clinical trial of Cansino Biologics COVID vaccine proved helpful in gathering data in this regard.

He added that the vaccine will be produced through "technology transfer" from China under a public-private partnership project.

He maintained that China will ship CanSino vaccine in bulk to Pakistan and from next month, it would be packed at a filling plant at the National Institute of Health.

The official mentioned that the initiative will help reduce the price of the coronavirus vaccine by up to 30 percent. He pointed out that the step will make Pakistan become a secure country after commencement of vaccine production.

Pakistan is all set to receive shipments of China’s CanSino Biologics coronavirus vaccine for commercial sale this week.

It is expected that the first 10,000 doses will reach Pakistan on March 25, and 100,000 more doses by next month. Simialrly, 200,000 CanSino vaccine doses will be shipped in May.

Earlier, health officials said the single-dose Chinese vaccine could be administered to people of all ages as it was found effective among people from 18 to 80 plus years of age during trials in Pakistan and other countries of the world.

They disclosed that the CanSino Biologics Inc.’s vaccine would also be ‘manufactured partially in Pakistan,’ following its successful conclusion of trials at five leading health institutions in the country.

