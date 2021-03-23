SHC judge refuses to hear Haleem’s bail plea

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC)’s judge Justice K.K. Agha refused to hear the bail plea of Haleem Adil Sheikh, Opposition Leader in provincial assembly here on Monday.

The judge called for referring the case to the other relevant bench of SHC.

In its plea, opposition leader, who was arrested last month, submitted that police had not yet filed a charge sheet against him. The matter pertains to the fundamental right to freedom of movement and requested the court to order for his release on bail. Haleem Adil had moved SHC after a lower court rejected his bail.

Meanwhile, SHC issued notices to Secretary Local Government, Sindh Building Control Authority and others in petition pertaining to transfers in SBCA in violation of rules and regulations.

