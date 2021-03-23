ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,935
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
633,741
327024hr
Sindh
263,464
Punjab
200,969
Balochistan
19,347
Islamabad
52,676
KPK
80,519
Sterling falls to 6-day low against euro

Reuters Updated 23 Mar 2021

LONDON: The pound slipped against the dollar on Monday and fell to its lowest in six days against the euro, as investors weighed up the impact of the European Union’s threat to impose a ban on vaccine imports to Britain.

The pound has strengthened around 3.6% against the euro this year, in a move which analysts largely attribute to the UK’s vaccine rollout - which is one of the fastest in the world.

But the EU’s leaders are due to discuss imposing a possible ban on vaccine exports to Britain at a summit on Thursday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke on Sunday to the EU’s most powerful leaders, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, to steer them away from bans.

Johnson also warned on Monday that a third wave of COVID-19 infections sweeping across Europe could be heading towards Britain.

“From a purely market perspective, if Europe does secure greater vaccination doses for its own population, that is going to be positive for euro-dollar and for euro-sterling,” said Kenneth Broux, FX strategist at Societe Generale.

At 1558 GMT, the pound was down around 0.1% against the dollar, at $1.385. Versus the euro it was down around 0.3%, at 86.135 pence per euro.

Speculators reduced their net long position on the pound versus the dollar in the week to March 16, CFTC data showed. Although the market is still overall bullish on sterling, the size of the bullish position has shrunk for the past two weeks. Rabobank said in a note that “there is a lot of good news priced into GBP, making pullbacks more likely”.

SocGen’s Broux said the rate differential between UK gilts and euro zone government bonds had also contributed to recent sterling strength, and that an easing of yields could hurt the pound versus the euro going forward.

“If US bond yields grind lower ... that’s good for euro-dollar. And if that’s good for euro-dollar, that means that euro-sterling can go up,” he said. In a busy week for UK economic data, January unemployment figures are due on Tuesday, February CPI data and March PMIs are due on Wednesday, and February retail sales data is due on Friday.

