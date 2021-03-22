ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
Pakistan

AJK PM Chairs Midyear review Meeting to assess the ongoing development projects

  • The AJK Prime Minister in his concluding remarks said that our government has made up its mind to serve the people of AJK sincerely and without any discrimination.
APP 22 Mar 2021

MUZAFFARABAD: The Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Monday chaired a midyear meeting on the ongoing development projects and release of funds.

The Meeting was attended by cabinet members besides, AJK Chief Secretary Muhammad Shehzad Banghish, Additional Chief Secretary for Development Dr.Sajid Mehmood Chouhan, secretaries and other heads of different departments.

The Additional Chief Secretary for Development on the occasion briefed the Meeting in detail regarding the ongoing development process and expenditure of funds up till now and said that AJK government has released the funds amounting Rs. 17600 Million so for and 59% of the released funds have been expended till March, 19 which is almost 80% released funds of this fiscal year.

The AJK Premier addressing the Meeting claimed that our government will present the future budged of AJK and directed the all concerned authorities of his government to continue transparency of development process and ensure the completion of development target in stipulated time period ,he said.

He also directed his cabinet and secretaries that to assess the development process jointly and speed up development process in order to make possible the timely expenditure of funds in view of these departments having less expenditure departments.

PM Haider on the occasion constituted a committee headed by Chief Secretary and other members of the committee including Secretary Public Works, Secretary Law, Secretary Physical Planning and Housing to appraise the tendering process in view of the contractors who have requested to stop the low rating process and the committee present the report after analyzing in this regard and as per the committee it was said that amendment would be made in case of necessary amendment was inevitable against the concerned rule.

The AJK Prime Minister in his concluding remarks said that our government has made up its mind to serve the people of AJK sincerely and without any discrimination.

He said that our government has completed the development process and the projects of public demand have been given priority in our four and half year time period and saying that our projects could be witnessed on the ground he maintained.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan

