World
ECB's Lagarde warns of uncertainty about speed of vaccination
22 Mar 2021
FRANKFURT: The euro zone's economic outlook is marred by uncertainty about the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and the speed of the vaccination campaign, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Monday.
"The near-term economic outlook is subject to uncertainty, relating in particular to the dynamics of the pandemic and the speed of vaccination campaigns," Lagarde said in a blog post on the ECB's website.
"We therefore stand ready to adjust all of our instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation moves towards our aim in a sustained manner, in line with our commitment to symmetry," she added, repeating the ECB's long-standing guidance.
