Brazil's second corn planting at 86pc of estimated area, below historical average

  • This year, heavy rains delayed the harvesting of Brazil's soy and affected the second corn season in big producing states, raising fears of domestic supply shortages, especially among meatpackers.
  • In a separate report on Monday, consultancy AgRural said drier weather helped farmers reap more of their 2020/2021 soybeans over the past few days.
Reuters 22 Mar 2021

SAO PAULO: Planting of Brazil's second corn in the Center-South region reached 86.2% of the area, some 10 percentage points below the historical average for this time of year, according to an estimate on Monday by Safras & Mercado, an agribusiness consultancy.

Brazil's second corn, which is planted in the same areas as soybeans after the oilseeds are harvested, will be planted on an estimated 14.1 million hectares (34.8 million acres) in the Center South this season, Safras said.

This year, heavy rains delayed the harvesting of Brazil's soy and affected the second corn season in big producing states, raising fears of domestic supply shortages, especially among meatpackers.

At this time last year, planting of Brazil's second corn crop -- which will represent around 77% of the country's output this season, according to the government -- had reached 90.3% of the area, Safras data showed.

In a separate report on Monday, consultancy AgRural said drier weather helped farmers reap more of their 2020/2021 soybeans over the past few days.

Through Thursday, 59% of Brazil's soy area had been harvested compared with 66% last season, AgRural said.

corn export agribusiness consultancy corn crops corn planting Safras & Mercado,

