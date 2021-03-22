ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
Pakistan

World economy, human security core agenda of Pakistani govt: Moeed Yusuf

  • He said that Pakistan has also shown signs of this paradigm shift where "we are focusing more on economic and human security".
APP 22 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf Monday said that Pakistan has laid out a comprehensive security plan for the world where economic and human security was the core agenda of Pakistani government.

"Pakistan believes in peaceful coexistence and economic collaboration", he said this while speaking to a Radio Pakistan's current affair programme.

He further said that Pakistan has also shown signs of this paradigm shift where "we are focusing more on economic and human security".

"It is success of Pakistani leadership which is leaving no stone unturned in conveying this message loudly and clearly to the global audience", he added.

Pakistan has played a significant role in promoting connectivity and economic integration in the region, he said, adding that Islamabad believes economic dependency leads towards peace and security.

He said Islamabad was taking concrete measures for durable peace in Afghanistan and was trying to convince India to resolve outstanding issues through dialogue.

The incumbent government was taking comprehensive measures to reduce poverty and ensure social safety, Dr Moeed said.

He said that it was imperative to make collective efforts for regional peace, adding that India must show seriousness to resolve regional issues.

