ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

First deliveries on China's bonded copper futures total 6,225 tonnes

  • The front-month contract, for delivery in March, expired on March 15 and those who sold copper on it then had five trading days to fulfil the obligation to hand over metal to buyers.
  • "At this point, the international copper futures business processes have all gone through and various rules have withstood the test of the market," the INE said.
Reuters 22 Mar 2021

The first deliveries of metal on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange's (INE) bonded copper futures saw a total of 6,225 tonnes worth 370 million yuan ($56.85 million) changing hands, the bourse said on Monday.

The yuan-denominated futures, which are open to overseas investors, were launched in November last year and are designed to eventually give China, the world's top copper consumer, more influence over pricing.

The front-month contract, for delivery in March, expired on March 15 and those who sold copper on it then had five trading days to fulfil the obligation to hand over metal to buyers.

Companies including global trading house Trafigura, Singapore-based trader Lobb Heng, the non-ferrous metals arm of state-run China Minmetals Corp, as well as Chinese smelters Jiangxi Copper and China Copper were involved in delivery, the INE said in a statement after the five-day period ended.

It did not detail the origin of the copper delivered or specify which firms were buyers and which were sellers. More than 50 copper brands are deliverable on the exchange.

"At this point, the international copper futures business processes have all gone through and various rules have withstood the test of the market," the INE said.

The delivery volume of 6,225 tonnes - in bonded warehouses in Shanghai - is only around 5% of the metal available in inventories on the more established copper futures operated by the INE's parent bourse, the Shanghai Futures Exchange, which are not open to international participants.

Other international contracts, such as London Metal Exchange copper, do not have warehouses in mainland China.

As of March 15, INE copper futures had recorded a cumulative turnover of 414.3 billion yuan, the INE said.

global copper producer copper market deliveries of metal copper futures Shanghai International Energy Exchange's

First deliveries on China's bonded copper futures total 6,225 tonnes

COVID-19: NCOC decides to increase restrictions, tighten implementation of SOPs as Pakistan fears 'third wave'

Gilani moves IHC challenging rejection of seven votes in Senate chairman election

Pakistan to receive China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for commercial sale this week

Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not the US

Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner

Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked

Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy

201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn

Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver

Arbitration Agreement: Govt, KE narrow down differences over ToRs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters