CBOT wheat may test resistance at $6.31-1/2

22 Mar 2021
SINGAPORE: CBOT May wheat may test a resistance at $6.31-1/2 per bushel, a break above could lead to a gain into the range of $6.35-3/4 to $6.42.
The downtrend from $6.88-1/2 has been driven by a wave C, which failed to travel below its 100% projection level of $6.21-1/2.
This wave may either end around this level or extend far beyond it.
Regardless of the ending point, this wave may be partially reversed by a decent bounce. A break below $6.21-1/2 could be followed by a drop towards $6.11-1/2 to $6.16-3/4 range.
