Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
World

Armenian PM says Davtyan appointed as chief of general staff

  • Given that the President has not signed the draft decree submitted by the Prime Minister on the appointment and has not appealed to the Constitutional Court.
Reuters 22 Mar 2021

MOSCOW: Artak Davtyan has been appointed to the post of Chief of the General Staff of the country's armed forces, Interfax cited Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as saying on Monday.

"Given that the President has not signed the draft decree submitted by the Prime Minister on the appointment and has not appealed to the Constitutional Court, Artak Davtyan is considered to have been appointed to the post of the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces by force of law," Interfax cited Pashinyan's statement.

