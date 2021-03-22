ANL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.36%)
PM feeling ‘comfortable with mild symptoms’

Recorder Report Updated 22 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is self-isolating after contracting the coronavirus, has thanked everyone for their good wishes and prayers.

Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, two days after getting his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs (SAPM) Shahbaz Gill in his tweet on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and First Lady Bushra Bibi were feeling "comfortable with mild symptoms".

The premier’s aide thanked PM Imran Khan’s fans and well-wishers for praying for his quick recovery.

Gill revealed that the prime minister would continue to perform his official duties via video conference on Sunday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

