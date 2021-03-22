Covid-19 vaccine 100pc effective, says Alvi

ANL
33.15
Increased By
▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC
16.10
Increased By
▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL
24.60
Increased By
▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN
90.51
Increased By
▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP
8.36
Decreased By
▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO
11.04
Increased By
▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC
125.60
Increased By
▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL
52.40
Increased By
▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL
23.10
Increased By
▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL
26.99
Increased By
▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL
16.13
Increased By
▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL
10.73
Increased By
▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC
83.50
Increased By
▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL
6.96
Increased By
▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL
22.12
Increased By
▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO
42.00
Increased By
▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL
4.28
Increased By
▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM
15.14
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF
45.90
Increased By
▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL
33.40
Increased By
▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL
10.79
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER
9.50
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL
86.30
Decreased By
▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL
25.31
Increased By
▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC
8.40
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK
1.19
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP
39.40
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG
141.30
Increased By
▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY
30.09
Increased By
▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL
1.35
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
