Covid-19 vaccine 100pc effective, says Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the Covid-19 vaccination is a must, and it is given in two doses, and takes a few weeks to become effective.

In a tweet on Sunday, the president said in most cases, it is 100 percent effective and in remaining, severity of infection is greatly reduced, which increases survival rate.

He said beware of those who create doubt, as they know nothing about it.

