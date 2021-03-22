ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
Upward trend witnessed in prices of essential items

Amjad Ali Shah 22 Mar 2021

PESHAWAR: An upward trend in prices of chicken, eggs, sugar, flour, cooking oil/ghee, and other essential kitchen items was witnessed in the retail market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Price of live chicken/meat has increased at Rs226 per kg, which had gone down at Rs216 per kg a few days back, whereas Rs20 per dozen increase was witnessed in the price of farm eggs as available at Rs180 per dozen against Rs160 per dozen.

The sugar price has increased in the wholesale and retail markets. An increase of Rs200-300 per 49 kg bag was noticed in the wholesale market, while sugar prices also increased in the retail market as well as available at Rs100-105 against the price of Rs96 per kg in the previous week.

Prices of cooking oil/ghee were also remained high-side in the retail market.

The survey noticed that flour prices have increased in the local market as 20-kg mixed flour bag were available within range of Rs960-1000 and Rs1100-1200 while price of 20-kg fine flour sac would increase at Rs1250-1300.

Buyers complained about sky-high prices of grocery items, including species and others ahead of Holy month of Ramazan. Gram flour (baisen), which is most use item in the holy month, was being sold at Rs120-140 per kg against the price of Rs90-100 per kg.

A nominal increase in vegetable prices was witnessed in the retail market, according to the survey. Tomatoes are being sold at Rs50 per kg against the price of Rs30 per kg, while the price of onion went down at Rs50 per kg from Rs60 per kg.

A one-kg ginger is being sold at 450-500 against the price of Rs400 per kg, while garlic was being sold at Rs250 per kg. Red potato is available at Rs50 per kg, lemon Rs120 per kg, green chili at Rs150 per kg.

Lady finger was being sold at Rs100-120 per kg against the price of Rs150 per kg in the previous week, bitter gourd (karela) at Rs120-150 per kg, capsicum is being sold at Rs120 per kg, arvi is being sold at Rs100, peas at Rs80 per kg, turnip at Rs50 per kg, tinda at Rs60 per kg, french bean at Rs150-200 per kg, cabbage at Rs60 per kg, cauliflower at Rs30 per kg, bringle at Rs60 per kg,

A bundle of radish was available at Rs30, while spinach bundle was available at Rs25.

Fruits being a staple food, which is also completely out of purchasing power of common, as prices are sky-high in the local market. Pomegranate is being sold at Rs200-250, Kabul-origin apple is being sold at Rs220 per kg, while locally swat produced apple was available at Rs100-120 per kg, guava is being sold at Rs100-120 per kg, bananas are being sold at Rs50-60 and R70-80 per dozen, fruiter was available at Rs100-120 per dozen, orange at Rs120 per dozen, strawberry at Rs120-150 and Rs200 per kg, melon at Rs100-120 per kg.

No change was witnessed in prices of pulses/food grains. Good quality rice (sela) was being sold at Rs150-160 per kg, while other qualities were being available within range of Rs120-130 and Rs140 per kg, while tota rice was being sold at Rs70-80 per kg.

Likewise, red bean is being sold within range of Rs180 and Rs200-220 per kg, white lobiya at Rs200 per kg, big-size white chana available at Rs140 per kg while small size at Rs120 per kg, mash dal was being sold at Rs260 per kg, dhoti dal at Rs220 per kg, dal masoor at Rs160 per kg.

Dal chilka (green) was available at Rs160 while dal chilka (black) was being sold at Rs220 per kg. Prices of dried fruits also touched a new peak in the retail market, which is unaffordable for a people to buy in this winter season.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

