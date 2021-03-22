ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
Mar 22, 2021
Pakistan

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm alert in Sindh

INP 22 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Sunday issued an alert for rain-wind and thunderstorm in the province.

The SDMA has warned against heavy rainfall with wind and thunderstorm in Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpur Khas divisions and Tando Muhammad Khan and Dadu districts during next 24 to 48 hours.

The authority has advised concerned district authorities to take timely steps to ensure safety of lives in their areas.

Pakistan Meteorological Department had earlier predicted that a strong westerly wave will likely to bring rain-wind and thunderstorm in most parts of the country.

A westerly wave is likely to enter in the country on Saturday (night) and to grip upper and central parts on Sunday and may persist till Tuesday, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in a weather report.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Chaman, Qila Saifullah, Sibi, Barkhan, Kalat and Khuzdar in Balochistan, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jaccobabad, Sukkur and Larkana in upper Sindh from Saturday evening/night to Monday, the met office forecast.

The Met Office also forecast, rain with wind or thunderstorm (with few moderate to heavy falls) in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, D G Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Layyah, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Narowal, Kasur and Okara in Punjab from Sunday to Tuesday.

Hailstorm is also expected at few places during the period.

