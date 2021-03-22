‘Thar has bright future in tourism, developing natural resources’

HYDERABAD: The officials, lawmakers, technocrats and the investors speaking during the Thar Investment and Tourism Promotion Conference on the sidelines of colours of Thar Festival on Sunday have observed that Thar had a very bright future in tourism and developing natural resources if the sector was properly promoted as per the dynamics of the desert region.

The Sindh Minister for culture, tourism and archives Syed Sardar Ali Shah speaking as the guest of honour said that the events like colours of Thar Festival and the conference will change Pakistan and would surely prove a milestone to attract the attention of the peoples of the world to visit Thar.

Shah said that organizing the cultural shows and events were best ‘weapons’ to fight with the menaces and ills of the society creeping in the minds of some unscrupulous elements. Festivals and cultural events are the best solution to bring the people of different segments of society without any discrimination on the one same platform and to boost the budding talented people.

Sardar Shah maintained that without giving the due space and respect to singers, musicians, artists and writers no region would get developed. He said that such events would greatly bring changes in the attitudes of the minds and thoughts towards who were the actual builders and creators of the plural society.

Sardar said that the people of Thar had always been prosperous region and produced the many giants. He observed that such festivals and conferences would help his department to do more initiatives for the betterment of Thar and for the promotion of the tourism in future. He said that he was very much impressed with the way the organizers had arranged a number of the cultural events in just three days. “I as a minister of culture and tourism has always given special focus to promote the tourism by establishing the resorts to provide the all required facilities to the people, who mostly pour in Thar after monsoon rains” he added and said that number of the projects were being carried out to make Thar as one of the best peaceful tourist spot. He said that he had also inaugurated a grand Marvi resort in Mithi to town all the required facilities to those touring the Mithi and other towns and spots of the desert.

Asif Ikram the provincial secretary of investment department said that it was very unfortunate that no proper investment was being done by various departments to give the importance of the local products. He said that Thar at the moment needed to be focused for not only its rich mines and minerals but also its mainstay of the economy the livestock. “The sophisticated plans and policies under which livestock, the local agricultural products as such the traditional fruits and vegetables be preserved and marketed in a proper way” he added.

Ikram said that when he was DC Thar they had drafted and recommended a number of the policies including Thar Mitigation Policy to combat the terrible impacts of the incurring droughts. He said that tourism could never be promoted until the real other resources of Thar were not put in proper place.

The CEO of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company, Syed Abul Fazil Rizvi said that their mining firm and Thar Foundation had achieved the milestones in not only in the development sectors after they started extraction and the power generation. “We have established the biggest nursery of the province where they had produced over 2 million samplings under the policy’’ he added and assured the participants of their full support in their effort to promote tourism in Thar.

The provincial secretary for mines and minerals Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah said that the Sindh government had launched a number of the plans to further protected the hills of Karoonjhar from any damage adding he said that they had also documented certain laws which would be presented in Sindh Assembly for the proper legislation for the minerals of Thar including the precious granite of Karoonjhar hills.

Shah dispelled the impression that Sindh government lease out the permits to extract the stones from the protected sites of Karoonjhar. He said that with the construction of the as many as 34 dams in Parkar region was agricultural revolution which he said would not only boost the agriculture but also would promote the tourism.

Dr Allah Nawaz Samoon, the CEO of Thardeep Rural Development Programme said that there was the need to promote ecotourism in the coming years by taking advantage of recent searches. He said that the experts of Pakistan Agriculture Research Council had already been invited to work and train the local peasants and people of Thar.

MNA Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani, MNA Pir Ameer Ali shah Jilani, DC Thar Mohammad Nawaz Soho, Brigadier Salam Nazar, MPA Qasim Siraj Soomro, Veerji Kolhi and other also spoke on the occasion, while Major general Kashif Azad was the chief guest of the conference.

