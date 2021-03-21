ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,843
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
626,802
366724hr
Sindh
263,058
Punjab
197,177
Balochistan
19,327
Islamabad
51,414
KPK
79,245
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SNGPL, SSGC cap on 2,476 MMCF gas losses in first quarter of 2020-21

  • Overall, the official said, the government had given the two companies a target of reducing the UFG ratio by 13.55 per cent (58,869 MMCF gas) during a three-year period from 2019-2020 to 2021-22.
APP 21 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Making steady progress in reducing the Unaccounted for Gas (UFG) ratio, the two-state companies Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) have collectively capped on the losses of around 2,476 MMCF gas against the 3,976 MMCF gas target set for the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

During the period under review, the SNGPL performed well and exceeded the target of 1,425 MMCF (Million Cubic Feet) gas reduced 1,567 MMCF gas losses, while the SSGC saved 909 MMCF gas against the target of 2,551, according to an official document available with APP.

“The SSGC could not meet the targeted reduction owing to the ongoing activity of the network segmentation and rehabilitation of old leaking pipelines,” a senior official privy to petroleum sector development told this scribe.

However, he said, the company had been advised to expedite its efforts to ensure meeting the yearly targets.

Overall, the official said, the government had given the two companies a target of reducing the UFG ratio by 13.55 per cent (58,869 MMCF gas) during a three-year period from 2019-2020 to 2021-22.

The UFG, he said, was a phenomenon of gas loss that occurred due to various technical factors when gas flowed from fields to end consumers.

“It is calculated as the difference between metered gas volume injected into the transmission and distribution network (Point of Dispatch/Delivery) and the metered gas delivered to the end consumers (Consumer Meter Station) during a financial year,” he elaborated.

In line with the government strategy to reduce line loss, he said, the gas companies were taking all possible measures to bring down the UFG ratio gradually in the coming years.

Under the strategy, the official said, inspection of all industrial, commercial and domestic consumers was being carried out regularly to prevent gas theft by taking prompt action against unauthorized connections and illegal networks.

The UFG, the official said, being one of the most critical elements in the gas sector, played a critical role in reducing the profitability of the gas transmission and distribution companies.

The official said almost all industrial customers had been ‘Cyber Locked’ by restricting unauthorized access to the customer meter stations and allowing entry to authorized personnel only.

Besides, he said, Electronic Volume Correctors had been installed at almost all the industries for strict check and balance on gas consumption and abnormalities.

SSGC SNGPL

SNGPL, SSGC cap on 2,476 MMCF gas losses in first quarter of 2020-21

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to cost around Rs9,000 in Pakistan

EU leaders to meet by videoconference due to virus surge

Saudi Aramco 2020 profits slump on lower crude prices

Complete lockdown will not be imposed in country, confirms Umar

Ultrasound has potential to damage coronaviruses, reveals MIT study

COVID pandemic: Govt imposes travel ban on 12 African countries to curb spread of virus

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 44 deaths, 3,667 new infections in 24 hours

First Turkish air strikes on Kurdish zone in Syria in 17 months: monitor

$15bn oil refining investment: It’s waiting in the wings

Modi wishes Imran early recovery

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters