COVID pandemic: Govt imposes travel ban on 12 African countries to curb spread of virus

(Karachi) In wake of rapid increase in coronavirus infections in the country, the federal government has imposed a travel ban on 12 African countries as part of standard operating procedures (SOPs), local media reported.

As per the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), countries have been placed in three categories – A, B and C to curb the spread of COVID-19. Category A passengers do not require a Covid test, the ones in ‘B’ need a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test conducted 72 hours before travelling to Pakistan and the countries placed in ‘C’ must obtain clearance from the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) prior to sending their flights to Pakistan.

Under the CAA's new travel guideline, African countries have been placed in Category C while strict travel restrictions have been imposed in view of the dangers of the spread of the virus.

The new notification will be effective from March 23 to April 5, 2021.

The aviation authority stated that 12 African countries, including South Africa, Peru, Kenya, Brazil, Portugal, Colombia, Ghana, Tanzania, Zambia, Rwanda and Botswana, have been included in Category C.

The CAA removed UK from Category C and added it to ‘B’.

In the notification, 20 countries, including Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia, have been placed in Category A, under which COVID tests are not required for passengers.