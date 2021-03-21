Balochistan govt inks MoU with ChildLife Foundation

KARACHI: Balochistan Government has signed an MoU with ChildLife Foundation to establish Telemedicine Satellite Centres in all district hospitals of Balochistan, providing quality emergency services to approximately 2 Million children annually.

Health Secretary Balochistan Noor Ul Haq Baloch and CEO of ChildLife Dr Ahson Rabbani signed the agreement after approval by the provincial cabinet.

Operational by the end of 2021, these Telemedicine Satellite Centres in 32 district hospitals will be equipped with state-of-the-art communication facilities to connect local healthcare professionals to senior healthcare practitioners across the network of ChildLife Foundation.

We will be able to provide tele-consultation, virtual round, system check & observations to the patients living in the far-flung areas of Balochistan through these Telemedicine Satellite Centres. The nurses placed in the satellite centres will be administering medicine as consulted by the doctor.

Ahson Rabbani, CEO of ChildLife Foundation said that the establishment of 32 telemedicine satellite centres in Balochistan will help greatly reduce child mortality in the province by providing world-class paediatric emergency care. Our Emergency Room in Civil Hospital Quetta, which started almost a year ago in partnership with the government team, will support these Satellite Centres.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021