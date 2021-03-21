Lebanese mothers march against ruling class

BEIRUT: Around one hundred women demonstrated in crisis-hit Lebanon on Saturday on the eve of Mother’s Day in the country, expressing outrage at the ruling class.

The mothers, some with their children, marched from an area once on Beirut’s dividing line during the 1975-1990 civil war, to the city’s port, which saw a catastrophic explosion last year — blamed on official negligence — that killed more than 200 people and injured thousands.

Chanting anti-government slogans, they held signs addressing the ruling class. “You have stolen our money and our children’s futures,” several placards read. “The best gift would be your leaving,” read another.

Lebanon is battling its worst economic crisis in decades. The national currency has lost almost 90 percent of its value against the dollar on the black market and consumer prices have soared.