Thousands protest Covid curbs in Switzerland

LIESTAL, (Switzerland): Thousands of demonstrators descended on the small northern Swiss town of Liestal Saturday to demand an end to anti-Covid measures that have shut restaurants and other venues for months.

More than 5,000 people, many not respecting facemask and physical distancing requirements, gathered in the small town in the Basel canton for what they have called a “Silent Protest”.

A number of the demonstrators wore white protective jumpsuits and white masks as they walked in unison to sombre funeral music playing in the background.

Some wore placards around their necks reading “Modern slaves wear masks”, while one man had scrawled “Mask mandatory, shut your mouth” on his plastic mask.

Others held signs reading “Enough!”, “Vaccines kill” and “Let love guide you, not fear”.

The protesters accuse the Swiss government of using dictatorial powers to impose restrictions aimed at reining in Covid-19 transmission.