New corona restrictions: Business activities remain closed across KP

PESHAWAR: A complete lockdown was observed as all the markets, business centres and shopping malls across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were remained closed following the decision of the provincial government to shut down businesses on Saturday and Sunday under the new coronvirus restrictions.

Qissa Khawani, Khyber Bazaar, Karimpura Bazaar, Meena BazaarChowk Yadgar Shoba Bazaar, Saddar, University Road, Hayatabad, Ganj, Kohati, Hashtnagri, Namak Mandi, Ramdas, Karkhano Market and suburban areas were closed where business activities remained standstill for weekend to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Only grocery shops, pharmacies, milk shops, bakeries, meat shops, atta chakkies remained open. Special teams of police and administration were constituted to ensure closure of markets and stop people from gathering in large numbers.

To comply with the decision of the provincial government, the officials of the district administration conducted raids on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Capt Khalid Mehmood (retd) along with the officials of police.

Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information said number of Covid-19 patients exceeded from 70 to 80 percent in various hospitals and a complete lockdown could be imposed in the province.

Meanwhile, a meeting of traders under chairmanship of Mehr Elahi held at local hotel here, which was attended by traders’ leaders Sharafat Ali Mubarak, Habibullah Zahid, Khalid Ayub, Khalid Gul Mohmand, Haji Naseer Khan Mujeebur Rehman, Amin Hussain Babar and Shahid Khan through video link.

The meeting unanimously decided to close businesses on Saturday and Sunday for two weeks as per directives of the district administration, after which a meeting would be arranged to decide future course of action.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021